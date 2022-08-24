Russian strike hits train station in Ukraine killing at least 15 - Zelensky

The attack came as Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day

A Russian missile strike on Wednesday evening killed at least 15 people and wounded 50 as the invaded country marked its Independence Day, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attack at the Chapline railway station in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region is the deadliest since the April rocket strike on the crowded train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk that claimed the lives of over 50 civilians.

Zelensky said that he received information about the Russian attack "right on the wagons at Chapline station” while addressing the UN Security Council remotely.

“Four passenger cars are burning. At least 15 people have been killed so far, about 50 wounded. The rescuers are working on the spot. But unfortunately, the death toll can still increase,” the president said.

“This is our daily life,” he added.

The news came as Ukraine is celebrating its separation from the Soviet Union, which coincided with six months of Moscow's invasion. Zelensky, who has previously warned of Russia’s possible attacks on this day, said earlier Wednesday that Ukraine would fight "to the end."