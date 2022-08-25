Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power grid

It happened for the first time in the history of the plant

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under occupation by Russian troops was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday, the state energy operator said.

"The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) from the power grid - the first in the history of the plant," Energoatom said on Telegram.

The three other power lines "were earlier damaged during terrorist attacks" by Russian forces, the operator said.

As a result, the two of the plant's six reactors still functioning "were disconnected from the network".

According to Energoatom, the nuclear plant's "own needs for power supply are currently provided from the energy system of Ukraine."

"Start-up operations are underway to connect one of the power units to the network," the operator added.

Earlier on Wednesday, which marked six months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations Security Council that Moscow "should unconditionally stop nuclear blackmail" and "completely withdraw" from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet also called on Russia to leave the site.

"The Zaporizhzhia plant needs to be immediately demilitarised," she said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, has repeteadly offered to send a mission to the nuclear power plant, but hasn't yet negotiated the visit with Moscow.

Europe's largest nuclear facility has been occupied by Russian troops since the opening weeks of the war. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for several shelling attacks on the site, which raised fears of possible nuclear catastrophe.