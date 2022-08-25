President Putin increases Russian army headcount

Putin last set the army headcount in 2017 at around 1.9 million people

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase the headcount of the country's army, as Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

Russia's army will have over two million people, including 1.15 million servicemen, starting January next year, according to the decree published on a government portal.

Putin last set the army headcount in 2017 at around 1.9 million people with 1.01 million soldiers.

While the decree does not outline the reasons for the increase, it comes as Moscow's troops are focused on capturing territories in eastern Ukraine.

The decree also comes at a time of soaring tensions between Moscow and Western countries that have sanctioned Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s estimates, Moscow has lost nearly 45,000 servicemen since the beginning of the war late February. Russia’s Defense Ministry has not reported on its losses since March when the toll stood at 1351.

However, Russian independent media confirmed earlier in August the names of 5701 Russian fighters killed during the “special military operation” as the Kremlin labeled its invasion of Ukraine, including 966 officers.