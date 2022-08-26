Russia has at least 21 detention sites in occupied Ukraine’s territory - US

'We again call on Russia to immediately halt its filtration operations and forced deportations'

The US State Department together with Yale University researchers identified at least 21 detention sites in the eastern Ukraine’s region of Donbas controlled by the Russian-backed separatists, where civilians and prisoners of war are kept.

According to the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab, those centers are part of Russia’s “filtration system” established on the occupied territories since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sites are divided into four categories: registration, holding, secondary interrogation and detention. There were also signs of possible mass graves in several areas, where “disturbed earth” was detected.

Researchers, who worked in cooperation with the Conflict Observatory Program set up by the US State Department, examined satellite images and public information.

“We again call on Russia to immediately halt its filtration operations and forced deportations and to provide outside independent observers access to identified facilities and forced deportation relocation areas within Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine and inside Russia itself,” the State Department statement said.

One of the sites where the possible mass graves were identified is the Volnovakha detention center near the village of Olenivka where an explosion killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners earlier in July. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for the deadly strike, with Ukrainian officials claiming that Russia was trying to hide evidence torturing and killing prisoners of war, which included fighters of the Azov regiment who defended the besieged steel plant in Mariupol.

The researchers confirmed that “filtration” started late March and is continuing to this day with reports of torture, beatings, inhuman conditions in the overcrowded detention centers.

“President Putin and his government will not be able to engage in these persistent abuses with impunity,” the State Department statement said, adding it would give another $9 million to the Conflict Observatory to continue its work.