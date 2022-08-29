Ukraine announces counter offensive in Russian occupied south

'Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region'

Ukrainian officials announced on Monday the start of a counter offensive to retake territory in the south of the country occupied by Russian forces.

Several sources reported that the breakthrough of the Russian defense was made around the key city of Kherson near the Black Sea coast which was seized by the Russian army in the early phase of the war.

"Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukraine’s southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said at a briefing.

She added that Ukrainian forces hit over 10 Russian ammunition storages over the past week seriously damaging supply lines, which has "unquestionably weakened the enemy."

Russian officials haven’t yet commented on the situation in the east but the state news agency RIA Novosti reported that evacuation has been announced in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. Local residents were instructed to leave their workplaces and hide in shelters, according to the head of the pro-Russian regional administration, Vladimir Leontiev.

He also said that earlier in the day Ukraine’s forces launched more than ten missile strikes, which damaged several residential buildings and a school. Russia’s Defense Ministry also reported that over the past day their air defense intercepted 21 shells of Alder and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, which were supplied by the US, in the area of ​​​​Nova Kakhovka.

The news of the alleged breakthrough of Russia’s defense line came as a team from the UN nuclear watchdog headed to southeastern Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest one in Europe, which was captured by Russian forces in March but still run by Ukrainian staff.

After weeks of negotiations, during which Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for the shelling of the facility, UN experts were allowed to inspect the site.