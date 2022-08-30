Ukrainians flee war to find refuge in West Bank

Israel itself has welcomed more than 30,000 Ukrainians, including 12,000 Jews who made 'aliyah'

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Olena and Eduard German, a Jewish couple from Kharkiv, found refuge in an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

Six months since the start of the war in their homeland, the Germans are rebuilding their lives in a new home decorated with Israeli flags in Maale Adumim, a settlement of over 42,000 between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea, regarded as illegal under international law.

The February 24 Russian invasion triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, leaving over 6.8 million Ukrainians registered as refugees across the continent, according to the latest United Nations figures.

Israel itself has welcomed more than 30,000 Ukrainians, including 12,000 Jews who made "aliyah," or immigrated under the Law of Return which offers automatic citizenship to people with Jewish roots.

The couple, who were university lecturers, recalled their terrifying exodus out of Kharkiv, a city near the Russian frontier in northeastern Ukraine, on a grueling two-day drive for the relative safety of Lviv in Ukraine's west.

"Please don't look out the windows, you've got to have good memories" of Kharkiv, Olena told her three young children, as their convoy, organized by local Jewish organizations, set off.

From Lviv, local charities helped them reach Budapest, where they met with officials from Israeli organizations that assist in organizing their aliyah.

Initially given accommodation in Nof Hagalil, a city in the north of Israel, the family was determined to settle in Judea and Samaria, the biblical Jewish term for the West Bank, and set about finding a place to live in a settlement.