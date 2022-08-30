Ukraine seeks UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa

Analysts say Putin could soon target Odesa to completely block Ukraine's Black Sea access

Ukraine's government will ask the United Nations’ cultural watchdog to add the historic port city of Odesa to its World Heritage List of protected sites as Moscow's forces approach the city, officials said Tuesday.

Russian forces are within several dozen miles of Odesa, which blossomed after empress Catherine the Great decreed in the late 18th century that it would be Russia's modern gateway to the Black Sea.

Czar Alexander soon after named France's Duc de Richelieu as governor, who oversaw its stately construction and whose statue still stands atop the monumental Potemkin stairs.

"Odesa is in danger right now," Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko told AFP after meeting with UNESCO director Audrey Azoulay.

Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon target Odesa to completely block Ukraine's Black Sea access, potentially with heavy bombardments like those that razed the port of Mariupol.

Last month the city was struck by missiles just hours after Russia agreed to allow a shipment of Ukrainian grain exports from the port.

UNESCO said experts were already on the ground to provide technical assistance so that Odesa could be urgently added to both the World Heritage List and the list of heritage sites in danger.

"It is important due to the war to include the Odesa city center on the World Heritage List; probably it can help to prevent further bomb shelling," Tkachenko said.

The agency says 175 Ukrainian cultural and historic sites have been damaged since Russia launched its invasion in February, including monuments, museums, libraries, and religious buildings.

In July, Ukraine secured the placement of its beetroot soup known as borscht on its list of intangible cultural heritage, a move denounced by Moscow as "xenophobia."