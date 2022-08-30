Top Ukraine rabbi to i24NEWS: 'Don't come to Uman'

'It's a real war... my message to people is to please try to not come this year'

Ukraine's chief rabbi, Moshe Reuven Azman, is urging Jewish pilgrims to stay away from Uman in eastern Ukraine.

"It's a real war... my message to people is to please try to not come this year," the rabbi told i24NEWS from Basel, Switzerland, where he is attending a conference.

Azman explained to i24NEWS host Calev Ben-David on Tuesday that Ukraine does not have the resources this year to protect Jewish worshippers amid fighting on the frontlines against Russia's invasion.

He also warned of possible Russian provocations, such as sending rockets.

This message was also sent by Ukrainian authorities, who warned Jewish pilgrims not to attend this year's event, with the country's security service issuing a statement saying there was a "high probability of missile attacks" and other "destabilizing" actions from the Russians.

"Don't come this year. It's dangerous. It's a war," the rabbi reiterated.

The annual pilgrimage over the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah to the town of Uman attracts tens of thousands of observant Jews to pray at the tomb of Hassidic Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Despite the warnings, there are reports of hundreds of Hasidic pilgrims already gathering in Uman and flights are being chartered to bring thousands more ahead of the holiday that begins September 25.