UN atomic watchdog team sets off for Ukraine plant: chief

'We are now finally moving after six months of... efforts'

An inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is heading to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the UN atomic watchdog's director said on Wednesday.

"We are now finally moving after six months of... efforts. The IAEA is moving into the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters in Kyiv before setting off.

The experts departed the Austrian capital Vienna where IAEA headquarters is located on Monday for Ukraine, where the next day they met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We want the IAEA mission... to reach the plant and do everything possible to avoid the dangers," Zelensky said of Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear facility.

The complex of six nuclear reactors on the banks of the Dnipro River has been occupied by Russian forces since early March, while Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of the other side targeting the site that has seen shelling nearby in recent weeks.