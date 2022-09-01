UN inspectors arrive to Zaporizhizhia plant despite shelling

The mission from the UN atomic agency proceeded with the visit despite that 'the risks are very, very high'

Inspectors from the UN atomic agency arrived at the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russian media reported Thursday.

The visit of the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as the plant - Europe's largest nuclear facility - has suffered repeated shelling that Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for.

“The IAEA mission has arrived” at the plant, a spokesperson for the organization who is part of the team told AFP.

The Russian state news agency Ria Novosti published a video showing the convoy of vehicles, some bearing the UN logo, arriving at the plant.

Earlier in the day, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters that he was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but would press ahead with the plan to visit the facility and meet staff despite that “the risks are very, very high.”

“We have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish,” he said, adding that the experts would begin their work as soon as they arrived.

"We will immediately begin assessing the security situation at the plant."

As IAEA left for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the morning, Ukraine said Russian troops had shelled the area, forcing the closure of one of its six reactors. Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear agency, said it was "the second time in 10 days" that shelling had forced the closure of a reactor.

The IAEA chief previously said they are aiming to establish a "permanent" presence in the facility to avoid a possible nuclear accident. International leaders called for a halt to all military operations around the plant with the UN experts warning that the consequences of an attack would be "catastrophic."