Amid IAEA warnings, fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant

Kremlin says it views inspectors' arrival 'in positive light'

Fighting continued on Friday near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the United Nations' nuclear agency voiced concerns over the damage to the site.

According to Britain’s Defense Ministry, shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that it viewed the arrival of IAEA inspectors as "very positive."

"In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems... the commission arrived and started to work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding it was "too early" to evaluate the UN team's work.

IAEA director Rafael Grossi vowed the agency would “not move” from the plant from now on, promising a “continued presence” of agency experts.

"It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times," Grossi told reporters on Thursday.

Russian forces seized control of the nuclear plant and the surrounding region shortly after the February 24 invasion.

Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for recent shelling near the plant, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.