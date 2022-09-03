UN atomic agency to have ‘full picture’ of Ukraine nuclear plant in days

Grossi is concerned with Zaporizhzhia's 'physical integrity,' its power supply, and the situation of the staff

Chief of the UN atomic watchdog said his team expects to produce a report on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “early next week, as soon as we have the full picture of the situation by the end of the weekend, more or less.”

Fighting raged Friday near Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed concern over the facility’s “physical integrity.”

Speaking to reporters in the Austrian capital of Vienna after returning from Zaporizhzhia, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said he would brief the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, AP News reported.

“We’ve seen what I requested to see – everything I requested to see,” Grossi said, adding that his big concerns were the plant’s “physical integrity,” the power supply to the facility, and the situation of the staff.

“The military activity and operations are increasing in that part of the country, and this worries me a lot,” he continued. “It is obvious that the statistical possibility of more physical damage is present.”

He noted that shelling started in August and “it is quite clearly a more recent trend,” but stopped short of blaming either side for the damage done so far.

In response, the head of Ukraine’s nuclear watchdog, Oleh Korikov, said he “would like more decisive actions and statements” from the IAEA inspectors. “But let’s wait until the mission is over.”

The 14-member IAEA delegation arrived at the plant on Thursday to establish a “permanent presence in the facility to avoid a possible nuclear accident.”