Former Israeli soccer coach dies fighting for Ukrainian army

Dima Fialka coached in the western city of Lviv before enlisting in the Ukrainian army

A 39-year-old Israeli national Dima Fialka who has previously coached youth soccer club Maccabi Be’er Sheva was killed during a battle in Ukraine, his current club announced on Monday.

Before enlisting in the Ukrainian army, Fialka coached FC Dynamo Lviv. According to the team’s statement, he was “killed by an enemy bullet.”

"Fialka was one of the first to defend Ukraine after the Russian occupiers attacked, he fought for our peace," the statement added.

Fialka’s friend Igor Yarkayev, who worked with him back in Israel, told reporters that he was killed on September 1. His mother and brother live in Be’er Sheva and were unable to bury him as his body is held by the Russians. Yarkayev asked authorities to assist in retrieving the remains.

According to the friend of the deceased, Fialka came to Ukraine in 2015 to look after his grandmother who was sick. After meeting his future wife he decided to stay in the country and held a coaching job in several football clubs in Lviv.

Shortly before the Russian invasion, Fialka also took a course in Donetsk to receive a UEFA coaching license.

Earlier in August, another Israeli-Ukrainian citizen who has been taken as a prisoner of war by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was released and joined his wife in Tel Aviv.