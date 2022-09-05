Russia postpones referendum in occupied Ukraine’s region

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister warned civilians about criminal prosecution for participating in the voting

Pro-Russian authorities in the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine said on Monday they would postpone a referendum on joining Russia due to “security situation.”

Deputy head of the Russian-appointed local administration Kirill Stremousov said preparations for the referendum were put on hold.

“We were preparing for the voting, we wanted to hold the referendum in the near future but because of all the events that have happened, I think we will put it on pause for now,” he said.

“It would be practical, because we are not running forward and we are completing our main task - to feed the population, to secure it,” he added.

Stremousov also noted that recent statements made by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk about possible criminal prosecution of civilians participating in the referendum would not interfere with the plans to hold the voting in the Kherson region.

However, he noted that heavy Ukrainian shelling made it impossible for the vehicles to pass the key Antonovskiy bridge in Kherson, which is used by the Russian army to bring in troops and weapons.

According to the foreign intelligence reports, Ukraine’s army is moving forward in several directions in the west of the Kherson region. Earlier on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces recaptured two “population centers” in the south of the country.

The deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko later posted on Facebook a photo of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over the town of Vysokopillya, some 100 miles north of central Kherson.

Apart from Kherson, Moscow also planned to organize referendums similar to the one held in the annexed Crimea in 2014, in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian officials urged civilians in those territories to evacuate to avoid participating in the voting or coming under fire during the counter offensive that Kyiv had announced late August.