Russia buying artillery ammunition from N.Korea - US intel

'This is very likely an indication of a massive failure of the Russian military industrial complex'

Moscow is buying artillery ammunition from North Korea, US media reported on Monday citing intelligence sources.

US officials told The New York Times that as Western sanctions have reduced Russia’s ability to obtain supplies for its ongoing offensive in Ukraine, Moscow turned to North Korea for short-range rockets and artillery shells as well as additional military equipment.

“The Kremlin should be alarmed that it has to buy anything at all from North Korea,” Mason Clark, who leads the Russia team at the Institute for the Study of War, was quoted as saying.

Despite the fact that little details were provided by the declassified reports about the types of ammunition purchased by Moscow, experts believe that no high-tech and precision-guided weaponry could be obtained from Pyongyang, as it has also been cut off from international commerce due to Western sanctions.

“This is very likely an indication of a massive failure of the Russian military industrial complex that likely has deep roots and very serious implications for the Russian armed forces,” Frederick W. Kagan, a military expert at the American Enterprise Institute, told The New York Times.

The news came shortly after US intelligence reported that Russia has been experiencing “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones that have been purchased for use in the Ukraine war earlier in August. Moscow is believed to have acquired hundreds of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian officials reported retaking several towns around Kherson in the south of the country that is occupied by the Russian forces. Prior to those attacks, Ukrainian forces launched strikes on Russian artillery and ammunition warehouses.