Ukraine reaches ‘big results’ in south - Zelensky’s former spokesperson

'Over five dozen small settlements have been recaptured by the Ukrainian army already'

Iuliia Mendel, former spokesperson to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, told i24NEWS on Tuesday that the counter-offensive announced by Kyiv late August is bringing first results in the south of the country, occupied by the Russian forces.

“Over five dozen small settlements have been recaptured by the Ukrainian army already. We probably move slowly but at the same time we are the nation that cares about our people. It’s even very painful for us to target our bridges, through which Russia brings weapons and its soldiers to Kherson to right the Ukrainian army,” she said, adding that security services “are in touch with the population there.”

Mendel also claimed that Russia’s latest decision to postpone a referendum on joining Russia in the Kherson region, similar to the one that had been held in the annexed Crimea in 2014, was a major success of the Ukraine’s army.

“The fact that Russia has already postponed the fake referendum there for the second time says that the Ukrainian army has big results. Believe me, I’m in touch with the Kherson people, because Kherson is my native region,” she said, noting that local residents are waiting for the Ukrainian army to regain the occupied territory.

“The so-called referendum has been postponed also because of the fact that Russians see that there is no support among the people,” Mendel added.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it is not going to recognize the results of the voting if it takes place. Moreover, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned that civilians who would participate in the referendum could face criminal prosecution.

Commenting on the ongoing shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Moscow and Kyiv blame on each other, Mendel said that Ukrainian forces are trying to act “as carefully as possible” around the facility in order to avoid the nuclear disaster.

The last working reactor at the facility was disconnected from the grid after shelling caused a fire on Monday. Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that the agency will issue a report later on Tuesday about its findings after the recent trip to Zaporizhzhia on the facility’s safety and security.