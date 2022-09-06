UN atomic agency issues report on Ukraine nuclear plant

IAEA calls for the 'immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone'

The United Nations atomic agency on Tuesday released a report summarizing the situation in Ukraine “regarding nuclear safety, security, and safeguards,” amid increasing concern about the integrity of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived last week at Europe’s largest nuclear facility in southeastern Ukraine, which has been the site of constant shelling that both sides of the war blame each other for.

On the day of arrival, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said the “physical integrity” of the nuclear plant was violated by the frequent shelling, and days later announced that the plant was relying on a reserve power line after being disconnected from its last remaining main power line to the grid.

“The situation in Ukraine is unprecedented. It is the first time a military conflict has occurred amid the facilities of a large, established nuclear power program,” the IAEA said in its report.

“A nuclear accident can have serious impacts within the country and beyond its borders, and the international community is relying on the IAEA to perform a rigorous assessment of the situation,” it continued.

"The current situation is untenable. There is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means," the IAEA further warned.

"This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone. The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities."