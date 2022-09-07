Ukraine grain goes to EU, not developing nations - Putin

'Maybe we should think about limiting the grain export and trade routes?'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that most of the grain leaving Ukrainian ports after a blockade that fuelled a global food crisis is reaching the EU instead of developing nations.

"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Exports of grain across Black Sea ports resumed after Kyiv and Moscow in July inked a deal with the United Nations and Turkey acting as guarantors.

"We did everything to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported," Putin said at the forum.

The Russian president claimed that European countries "once again simply deceived developing countries".

"With this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow," Putin said, adding that it could lead to "an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".

“Maybe we should think about limiting the grain export and trade routes? I will certainly consult on this topic with the President of Turkey, Mr. Erdogan,” Putin warned.

Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the neighboring country late February. UN officials have repeteadly stated that the blockade of Ukrainian ports leads to a worsening food crisis, especially in developing countries of Africa and the Middle East.

Western leaders accused Moscow of using food and energy supplies as a weapon.