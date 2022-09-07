Ukraine’s counteroffensive making gains in south, officials say

Ukraine seeks to take back most of the Russian-seized region of Kherson by the end of 2022

Ukraine is making gains in its southern region a week into its new counteroffensive, with the ambitious goal of taking back most of the Russian-seized region of Kherson by the end of the year, according to US and Ukrainian officials.

The past week saw the most eager ground assaults by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February, following sustained attacks on command posts, ammunition stores, and fuel reserves.

A senior US official told CNN News that Ukraine was recently successful in attacking Russia’s supply lines, with the intention of isolating Russian troops deployed west of the Dnipro River.

“What we’ve seen in the Kherson region first is some continued offensive operations by the Ukrainians,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, adding: “They continue to make some forward movement. We are aware that they have retaken some villages.”

Ryden noted that the United States was also seeing “some offensive Russian activity near Bakhmut” of the Donetsk Oblast.

According to Ukrainian officials, the goal is to take at least all territory north or west of the Dnipro, including Kherson, Nova Kakhovka – the site of an important hydroelectric plant as well as the canal that supplies Crimea with much of its water.

The current Ukrainian offensive in the south is meant to prevent Russian units from concentrating on one point. Additionally, there has been an uptick in sabotage operations and attacks on pro-Russian officials in occupied areas.

US officials acknowledged the Ukrainian goal to recapture Kherson by the end of 2022 is ambitious but is possible if Kyiv continues to make progress in its current operations.