US, UN says Russia carrying out forced migration from Ukraine

'The Kremlin uses filtration operations as crucial to their efforts to annex areas of Ukraine'

Washington said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's office is directly managing the forced relocation of thousands of Ukrainians into Russia.

During talks on the accusation, the UN Security Council was told that claims of Ukrainian children being forcibly moved to Russia were "credible."

"We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families," Ilze Brands Kehris, the Assistant UN Secretary-General for Human Rights, told the Security Council.

"There have been credible allegations of forced transfers of unaccompanied children to Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself," she said.

The US State Department demanded Russia halt the program.

"We are further aware that the Russian presidential administration officials are providing lists of Ukrainians to be targeted for filtration and receiving reports on the scope and progress of operations," said US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel.

The Kremlin has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity for moving Ukrainian adults and children into Russia since invading Ukraine. Patel said the forced relocation, or filtration, targets people that Moscow decides could be a potential threat to Russian control over Ukraine.

Some are relocated into Russian camps to clear out populations in eastern Ukraine regions that Russia occupied, while others are sent to prisons in Russia, according to US officials.

The operation involves using technology – including facial recognition and biometric data – and databases to find and move individuals from their homes, said Patel.

"Russia has systematically used the practice of forced deportations previously, and the fear and misery it evokes for people forced to live under the Kremlin's control are hard to overstate," said Patel.

"We assess that the Kremlin uses filtration operations as crucial to their efforts to annex areas of Ukraine under their control."

In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of forcibly deporting up to 1.6 million Ukrainians.