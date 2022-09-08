Ukrainian citizens seeking war reparations face uphill battle

Economists estimate the cost of damage to housing and infrastructure in Ukraine to be more than $100 billion

A growing number of Ukrainians affected by the damage and violence of the war are exploring the possibility of reparations as they attempt to rebuild their lives, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The conflict, which is locked in a stalemate six months in, so far caused thousands of deaths, made millions of people refugees, and destroyed whole cities.

Kyiv said more than 140,000 residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and economists estimated the cost of damage to housing and infrastructure to be more than $100 billion.

Vitali Zhyvotovskyi, a 51-year-old resident of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, is trying to rebuild his home after it was heavily damaged during Russia’s occupation earlier this year.

His roof was destroyed, the inside gutted by fire, and many windows blown out.

Zhyvotovskyi says the repairs are more than he can afford, so he is seeking help in the form of war reparations. He sent what he considered to be evidence of war crimes to both Ukrainian authorities and the ICC, with the hopes of prosecution and compensation.

But for many Ukrainians like Zhyvotovskyi, the chances of obtaining compensation are small, according to reparations specialists. Even if the victims do get reparations, they might only get a modest sum many years from now, they added.

International criminal tribunals can be a route for reparations, but the ICC deals with individual perpetrators rather than states. Compensation can also be organized at the national level, and Ukraine pledged to set up a reparations structure with international partners, but it’s unclear who would be eligible or how it would be funded.