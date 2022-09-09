Ukraine retakes territory, Russian front crumbles in Kharkiv

'Attempts are being made to dislodge the Ukrainian forces, but there are fierce battles'

Ukrainian forces were seizing an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a “very sharp and rapid” advance, a Russian-installed regional official said Friday, in what could mark a turning point in the war.

After keeping silent for a day, Moscow effectively acknowledged that a section of its frontline crumbled southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

“The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several settlements have already come under the control of Ukrainian armed formations,” Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian-backed administration in the Kharkiv region, said in a television address.

He described “fierce battles” near the town of Balakliya, which Ukraine said it recaptured on Thursday.

"We do not control Balakliya. Attempts are being made to dislodge the Ukrainian forces, but there are fierce battles, and our troops are being held back on the approaches."

Ganchev earlier said his administration was trying to evacuate civilians from cities including Izium – Russia's main stronghold – and logistics base in the province near the front in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces “have liberated and taken control of more than 30 localities in the Kharkiv region.”

Earlier this week, US and Ukrainian officials said Kyiv was making gains as part of its counteroffensive, which aims to take back most of the Russian-held region of Kherson by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “dramatic” developments at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, where recent fighting “compromised the safe operation” of the facility.