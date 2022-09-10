Ukrainian forces advance to liberate key city

Zelensky says the military recaptured more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian officials shared photos on Saturday showing troops raising the nation's flag over the main railway city that has supplied Russian forces in northeastern Ukraine, as a collapse in Russia's frontline threatened to turn into a rout.

With Ukrainians now having reached the city of Kupiansk, where rail lines linking Russia to eastern Ukraine converge, the advance had penetrated all the way to Moscow's main logistics route, potentially trapping thousands of Russian troops.

Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of the Kharkiv regional council, shared photos on Facebook of troops holding up a Ukrainian flag in front of Kupiansk city hall. A Russian flag lay at their feet. "Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces of Ukraine," she wrote.

In his overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military recaptured more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Moreover, it appeared to be moving rapidly to cut off the city of Izium, a logistical hub for Russian military operations.

“A Russian force around Izium is likely increasingly isolated,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an update.

“It’s capture would be a significant blow to Russia,” the ministry added.