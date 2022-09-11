Russia gives up key eastern towns as Ukraine army advances

Ukraine's armed forces reclaimed around 770 square miles of territory since the launch of counter-offensive

Russia said it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced massive territorial gains in its lightning counter-offensive.

Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back from the capital Kyiv in March is the reported fall of Izyum, which was used by the Russian forces as the logistics base for one of their main campaigns - a months-long assault from the north on the adjacent Donbas region comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine hailed it as a turning point in the 6-month-old war, with thousands of Russian soldiers leaving behind ammunition stockpiles and equipment as they fled.

A Moscow-backed separatist leader in the east meanwhile said Russian forces were fighting "difficult" battles against Kyiv's troops in several parts of eastern Donetsk region. A Ukrainian official also said Kyiv's troops were closing in on the eastern city of Lysychansk, captured by Russian troops after fierce artillery battles in July.

Moscow's announcement late Saturday of the pullback alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

"A decision was made to regroup Russian troops stationed in the Balakliya and Izyum regions to bolster efforts along the Donetsk front," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

News of the drawdown came just after Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk", a town of about 27,000 people.

Ukrainian troops had also liberated Vasylenkovo and Artemivka in Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Saturday.

He underlined that Ukraine's armed forces reclaimed around 770 square miles of territory since its counter-offensive was launched earlier this month.

"These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) - its back," Zelensky said. "There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers. There never will be," he added.