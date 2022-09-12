Ukraine war: Kyiv announces new advances

Ukrainian president says army 'liberated' strategic town of Izium in eastern part of country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night that his army had retaken from the Russians the strategic town of Izium in eastern Ukraine where Kyiv accuses Moscow of hitting the power grid in retaliation for its military setbacks.

Ukraine claimed throughout the weekend new military successes against the Russian army in the eastern and southern parts of its territory, with Moscow acknowledging that it had lost ground.

Zelensky announced Sunday evening that the Ukrainian army had "liberated" the strategic city of Izium.

According to military experts, the loss of Izium by Moscow risks seriously curbing its military ambitions in eastern Ukraine.

In the evening, the area suffered extensive power cuts, attributed to "Russian terrorists" by Zelensky.

"A total power outage in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporijjia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," but "no military installation" affected, the president wrote in a press release.

"The goal is to deprive people of light and heating," he added.

Ukrainian local authorities have reported Russian strikes on their electrical infrastructure. Power was quickly restored to some of the affected areas.

In the Kharkiv region, "a company employee was killed" by a Russian strike on a power plant, and power was partially restored, according to regional governor Oleg Synegoubov.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, these attacks are "an act of desperation after Russia's immense losses and its retreat into eastern Ukraine."

The Russian strikes, according to the Ukrainian general staff, hit 15 places on Sunday, from Kramatorsk in the east to Mykolaiv in the south, via Dnipro in the center-east.

Sunday night, the bombardment of Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, caused the death of six inhabitants and destroyed or damaged "multiple buildings," its mayor Ruslan Trebouchkine lamented.