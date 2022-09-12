At least 1,000 civilians died in Ukraine’s Izyum under Russian occupation - official

'Even more people suffered due to the fact that they were not provided with timely medical assistance'

At least 1,000 civilians were killed during the Russian occupation of the recently-liberated town of Izyum in Ukraine, a local official said on Monday.

The town in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine was retaken from the Russian army on Sunday as part of the counter-offensive launched by Kyiv late August. Izyum is a strategic hub for the Moscow-backed forces, which was used as the logistics base for the ongoing assault from the north on the adjacent Donbas region.

Chairman of the city council Maxim Strelnikov said that occupiers “committed war crimes” in the town, which had some 46,000 residents before the Russian invasion late February, and tried to hide them.

“According to the information that we have, at least one thousand local residents died as a result of military operations. Unfortunately, even more people suffered due to the fact that they were not provided with timely medical assistance,” he said.

According to Strelnikov, local authorities are now focused on providing residents with medicines and hospitalizing the sick and wounded. Another serious problem is the restoration of heating.

“More than 80 percent of the city's infrastructure, unfortunately, has been destroyed. These are also private, multi-apartment residential buildings, state and municipal institutions, as well as industrial facilities. The worst thing is that winter is ahead. And the centralized heating, which was used by the majority of the residents, has been destroyed,” Strelnikov stressed.

While Kyiv continues to recapture territory in the east and south, reports are coming from Russia’s Rostov region bordering Ukraine about sounds of blasts being heard in several towns and villages.

Earlier on Monday, the governor of Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region reported that one person was killed and four wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the border post. Emergency services cut gas and electricity following the strikes.