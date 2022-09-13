Russia reportedly uses Iranian drones in Ukraine

US intelligence said that Russia acquired hundreds of Iranian-made drones in August

Images from the Kupiansk region that was retaken from Russian forces by the Ukrainian army this week reportedly provide the first evidence of Moscow using Iranian drones in its invasion of the neighboring country.

Despite the writings in Russian, Twitter users spotted resemblance between the models of destroyed drones found in the liberated Ukraine’s south and those previously used by Iran in the Middle East.

“The winglet design is known and infamous in its nature from previous events across the Middle East,” the Aurora Intel group tweeted.

Earlier in August, a senior US official said that Russia is experiencing “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones that Moscow acquired last month to boost its military activities in Ukraine, according to American intelligence.

While Kyiv is succeding in its counter-offensive retaking over 2,300 square miles of territory in September, Russia is struggling to provide its army with weapons and ammunition due to unprecedented international sanctions.

UK intelligence said on Tuesday that recent losses in the east of Ukraine had weakened the Russian forces that were “intended to lead counter-attacks in case of a war with NATO.”

“With 1GTA (First Guards Tank Army) and other WEMD (the Western Military District) formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.”