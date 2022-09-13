Ukrainians to face tough winter due to power disruptions, says UN

There are an estimated 6.9 million internally displaced people in war-torn Ukraine

Any damage inflicted on Ukraine’s power and heating systems will seriously exacerbate living conditions this winter, especially for an estimated 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the UN migration agency.

In response to a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive in the war-torn country’s east and south, Russia stepped up its shelling of power stations and infrastructure, causing blackouts in Kharkiv and elsewhere.

"Any attempt to damage those facilities will have a terrible impact on the capacity to heat those cities," Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization of Migration (IOM), told a group of reporters in Kyiv.

"We are making all efforts to assist the population in preparing for the winter but we need electricity, and that depends on state services to (restore) a working electricity system," said Vitorino, who met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

The IOM’s top priority this winter in Ukraine is ensuring the access of internally displaced people to heating, warm clothes, and food.

As many as eight million people – mostly women and children – fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Some of those people since returned to Ukraine, which has a prewar population of around 44 million.

"It was the fastest growing displacement crisis in the last 20 years because we reached the peak of eight million in a couple of months," Vitorino said.

He noted that United Nations surveys of Ukrainian refugees outside the country showed that an “overwhelming majority” were willing to return when the security situation improved.