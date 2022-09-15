Ukraine war: Russia hits dam in Zelensky's home city

Residents evacuated from Kryvyi Rih due to flooding after nearby dam targeted, Ukrainian officials said

Russian forces struck a dam near the home city of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, forcing resident to evacuate due to flooding.

Ukrainian officials said that the Karachunov reservoir dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in the central part of the country, was targeted with eight cruise missiles.

A city official requested that residents leave parts of the city impacted by rising water levels.

In a video address released early Thursday, Zelensky said that hundreds of thousands of citizens depend on the water system on a daily basis, adding that the dam had "no military value."

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, said via Telegram on Wednesday night that 112 homes were flooded and that work was underway to repair the dam. He also indicated that the "flooding was receding."

Zelensky on Wednesday was involved in a car crash after visiting the newly retaken city of Izium in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

The president suffered "no serious injuries" from the collision, according to a statement from Zelensky's press secretary.

Russian forces left Izium last week amid an ongoing counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, mostly in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine claims that it has retaken vast swathes of territory from Russian forces in this part of the country.

"Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing -- the flag of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on the presidential Telegram channel.

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction -- forward and towards victory."