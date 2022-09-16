Ukraine: Mass grave found in liberated town

Ukrainian officials estimate more than 440 buried at the site

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that a mass grave had been found in Izium after the town in the Kherson region was liberated from Russia in a recent counter-offensive.

The mass grave contained more than 440 bodies, some killed in shelling and others shot dead, police official Sergei Botvinov told Sky News.

"We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused," Zelensky said.

"We need to have more clear and verified information tomorrow."

Zelensky likened the Russian occupation of Izium to Bucha and Mariupol, cities where widespread Russian atrocities reportedly occurred.

"Russia leaves death behind everywhere," Zelensky said, "And she must respond. The world must really hold Russia responsible for this war. We are going to do everything we can to do that."

Ukraine began a fresh offensive to push back Russian troops in September, making significant gains in the southeastern and eastern parts of the country.

Despite the gains, Russia's military hold on the country is not yet broken. Ukraine said earlier that Russian cruise missiles targeted the Karachunov reservoir dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's home city, causing flooding and evacuations.