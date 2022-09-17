Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes, sees no early end to war

Some of the victims in mass grave were tortured, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Friday of torture and war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and likened the aftermath in the recaptured areas to Russia's withdrawal from near Kyiv months ago.

He said that many Ukrainians were buried at sites in the northeast including whole families and people who were tortured.

"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," he said.

Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, he said: "All this is there. Investigative commissions with international partners, joint investigative commissions," he said.

"There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognize this," he said.

Zelensky, who visited Izium earlier this week, also reiterated his appeal for foreign powers to step up weapons supplies to Ukraine, saying the outcome of the war hinged on their swift delivery.

He lauded Ukraine's rapid counter-offensive but said it was too soon to talk of the tide turning in a war now well into its seventh month.

"It's early to talk about an end to this war. I think it's early," he said.