Russia to step up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine - UK

Moscow intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in the past week and is planning to strike more civilian targets as the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues to push Russian forces out of the occupied territories, British intelligence said on Sunday.

The UK Defense Ministry reported that Russia “has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike,” seeking to undermine Ukraine’s morale that was boosted by the recent military gains.

The US-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, also said Russian forces are conducting “meaningless” operations around Donetsk City and Bakhmut in the Donbas region, as well as continuing missile and air strikes on military and civilian targets in the key cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

“Russian theater decision-making remains questionable,” the think-tank stated.

Five civilians died as a result of Russian strikes in the Donetsk region in the past day. Several dozen resident buildings, gas pipelines and powerlines were also damaged from shelling, according to local authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine following Putin’s threats to step up attacks on civilian targets. In the meantime, local authorities in eastern Ukraine continue to uncover mass burials discovered in the reclaimed towns that have been under the Russian occupation for nearly six months.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed an upcoming visit by United Nations investigators to the mass graves. The EU presidency on Saturday called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine.