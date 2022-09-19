Russia’s Wagner recruiting felons for Ukraine war – US official

Meanwhile, Ukraine is extending its hold on recently recaptured territory as troops march further east

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company (PMC), is trying to recruit over1,500 convicted felons to partake in Russia’s assault on Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior US defense official said Monday.

"Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters," the US official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom’s Parliament Foreign Affairs committee launched an inquiry into the use of PMCs – particularly the Wagner Group – as proxies.

In its “The Wagner Group and beyond: proxy private military companies” inquiry, the UK committee is working to identify the unique challenges posed by countries’ use of PMCs in conflicts and to destabilize “fragile countries.”

Wagner apparently has an “active role” in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Some of these private military companies, such as the Wagner Group, engage in ruthless mercenary activities at the behest of states like Russia, profiting through bloodshed,” said Tom Tugendhat, chair of the committee.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is extending its hold on recently recaptured territory as troops march further east into areas abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on occupation forces in the Donbas region.

In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine's offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address, adding that he was now focused on "speed" in liberated areas: "The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life.”