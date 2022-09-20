Russia readies to formally annex occupied Ukraine regions

The votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow’s favor forever, says a Putin ally

Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to make gains.

The move comes after Russia suffered a battlefield reversal in northeast Ukraine and as Moscow ponders its next steps in a nearly seven-month-old conflict that caused the most serious East-West rift since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said the planned referendums would be held from September 23-27.

The votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow’s favor forever, said an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic A mural depicting a senior commander of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine Arsen Pavlov, who was killed in Donetsk in 2016, on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 20, 2022.

"I ask you, as soon as possible, in the event of a positive decision in the referendum - which we have no doubt about - to consider the DPR becoming a part of Russia,” DPR head Denis Pushilin wrote in a social media post addressed to Putin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian-installed officials in the southern Kherson region – where Moscow’s forces control around 95 percent of the territory – said they also decided to hold a referendum. Pro-Russian authorities in part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region were expected to follow suit.

Putin was expected to make a statement regarding the planned referendums.

Ukraine and the United States said such referendums would be an illegal sham and made clear that they and many other countries would not recognize the results.

It is unclear how the referendums would be held given that Russian forces control only around 60 percent of the Donetsk region, while Ukrainian forces are trying to retake Luhansk.

The move would come eight years after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.