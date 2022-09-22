Russia, Ukraine announce major surprise prisoner swap

The foreigners released included two British citizens and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June

Ukraine and Russia carried out an unexpected prisoner swap Wednesday, the largest since the war began, with almost 300 people involved.

Among the nearly 300 people, 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defense of Mariupol earlier this year were included.

The foreigners released included two British citizens and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Also freed were three other British citizens, two Americans, a Croatian and a Swedish national.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the swap - which involved help from Turkey and Saudi Arabia - was under preparation for quite a long time and involved intense haggling. Under the terms of the deal, 215 Ukrainians - most of whom were captured after the fall of Mariupol - were released.

In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 Russians and pro-Moscow Ukrainians, along with Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party facing treason charges.

"This is clearly a victory for our country, for our entire society. And the main thing is that 215 families can see their loved ones safe and at home," Zelensky said in a video address.

"We remember all our people and try to save every Ukrainian. This is the meaning of Ukraine, our essence. This is what distinguishes us from the enemy."

He thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his help and said five senior Ukrainian commanders would remain in Turkey until the war's end.