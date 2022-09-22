Russian journalist in exile: Protesters 'really brave'

'You have to be a really brave man to go and say that you don't support the war'

Protests erupted across Russia following President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Wednesday of a "partial mobilization" policy that would see 300,000 reservists called up to support the war in Ukraine.

At least 1,252 demonstrators were detained in 38 cities, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors police activity.

"It's a really dangerous thing to be a peaceful protester in Russia because they are the enemy for the authorities," Russian journalist Tatiana Felgengauer told i24NEWS on Thursday from Vilnius, Lithuania.

She called the police forces "really cruel, terrible."

The journalist called the demonstrators who came out on Wednesday "really brave" because of the dangers associated with defying the Russian state, especially for men, Felgengauer emphasized, because they can be sent to fight in the war in Ukraine.

"Police forces like to beat people, to torture people and show to Putin that he needs the police forces inside Russia to attack protesters," she said. "You have to be a really brave man to go and say that you don't support the war."