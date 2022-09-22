Travel expert advises Russian dissenters to head to borders

'I think that the border is the right solution for people trying to escape the war'

Demand for flights out of Russia has skyrocketed since Moscow announced on Wednesday a call-up of 300,000 reservists to support the military campaign in Ukraine.

However, in an interview on Thursday with i24NEWS, a travel expert said that booking a flight is not a realistic option for most people looking to avoid the draft.

"I checked the prices and there is not a single seat available. Everyone is trying to escape," said Yariv Fisher, chairman of the Israeli tourism and aviation company Flyeast Group.

Speaking from the Philippines, Fisher said that while partners such as the United Arab Emirates and others around the world are looking to add charter flights out of Russia, it is a drop in the bucket.

"There are 300,000 trying to escape. A few flights are not going to change things. I think that the border is the right solution for people trying to escape the war," Fisher said.

Russians can choose from multiple border points, including Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Kazakhstan.

"Hopefully, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not stop them at the borders and put soldiers over there," Fisher said.

If someone is lucky enough to secure a seat on a flight out of Russia, it will cost. Research from i24NEWS showed that direct flights from Moscow to Tel Aviv were going for upwards of $10,000.