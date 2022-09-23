Russia's annexation referenda start in occupied Ukraine

The votes are universally denounced as 'sham'

Referenda on Russia's annexation began on Friday in Ukrainian territory controlled by Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, in what Kyiv and the West denounced as a "sham" vote.

Voting began at 0500 GMT on Friday and was due to end Tuesday in four regions controlled entirely or in part by Russian troops -- Donetsk and Lugansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

They come after Putin announced this week a mandatory troop call-up for about 300,000 reservists, which also sparked resounding condemnation in the West.

The mobilization comes after Ukrainian forces seized back most of the northeastern Kharkiv region in a huge counter-offensive that has seen Kyiv retaking hundreds of towns and villages under Russian control for months.