Ukraine: UN inquiry finds 'ample evidence' of war crimes

'We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited'

A team of experts commissioned by the United Nations’ top human rights body to inspect human rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial probe turned up evidence of war crimes perpetrated by invading Russian forces.

The experts from the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, mandated by Human Rights Council earlier this year, focused on the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Presenting their most extensive findings so far, they cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks, sexual assaults and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions.

“We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements,” Erik Mose, the commission’s chair, said, adding that "based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine."

He told the members of the Human Rights Council on Friday that his team had received and was documenting “credible allegations regarding many more cases of executions.”

Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, joined envoys from a number of Western countries who spoke out against Moscow’s war in the wake of the commission’s presentation.

Russia’s delegation boycotted the council meeting.