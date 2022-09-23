Ukraine's Zelensky: 'Israel gave us nothing'

'I am shocked. I did not understand what happened to Israel,' says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced on Friday the lack of aid from Israel during the war with Russia.

"I am shocked. I did not understand what happened to Israel," Zelensky said during an exclusive interview with the French television network TV5Monde. "I don't understand why they can't provide us with anti-aircraft means."

"Israel did not provide us with anything. Nothing. Zero! I am not accusing the leaders. I note the facts: there were discussions with the leaders of Israel, and it did not help Ukraine," he continued.

"We can notice the influence of Russia on Israel," he added, noting that Israeli society was relatively favorable to the Ukrainian cause.

The Jewish state has been reluctant to sell advanced weapons to Kyiv on the grounds that such deliveries would harm the diplomatic relations that Jerusalem maintains with Moscow.

Despite tensions, Israel is trying to preserve its ties with Russia, particularly in light of Russia's military presence in Syria, where the Israeli air force regularly strikes targets linked to Iran.

In March, Zelensky spoke before Israel's parliament through an online address, telling lawmakers, "In Israel, we know very well that Iron Dome, your missile interception system, is the best. We know that you know how to stand up and protect your interests and also help Ukraine protect the Jews of Ukraine."

"One can often ask why we cannot receive weapons from you, why Israel did not impose serious sanctions on Russia?" he continued. "Why not apply pressure? You have to give answers to these questions and then live with your response."

Israel has delivered several tons of humanitarian assistance and defensive equipment to Ukraine.

Roughly 100 tons of humanitarian aid was sent in March alone, which included Israeli water purification systems, an emergency water supply kit, and thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats.