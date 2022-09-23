Ukraine says residents coerced into Russian annexation vote

'Today, the best thing for the people of Kherson would be not to open their doors,' says Yuriy Sobolevsky

Ukrainian officials on Friday claimed that the Russian referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine were a sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.

According to the officials, people were banned from leaving some occupied areas until the four-day vote was over, armed groups went into homes, and employees were threatened with the sack if they did not participate.

"Today, the best thing for the people of Kherson would be not to open their doors," said Yuriy Sobolevsky, the displaced first deputy council chairman of the Kherson region, according to Reuters.

Sergiy Gaiday, Ukraine's Luhansk governor, said that in the town of Starobilsk, the population was banned from leaving and people were being forced out of homes to vote.

Calling the event "elections without elections," Gaiday said people were being forced to fill out "pieces of paper" without privacy in kitchens and yards, with towns sealed off.

Voting in the provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the east and southeast, representing about 15 percent of Ukrainian territory, was due to run from Friday to Tuesday.

Polling stations were also set up in Moscow for residents of those regions now living in Russia. Flag-waving government supporters attended rallies in Moscow and St. Petersburg in favor of the referendums and the war effort.