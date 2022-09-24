Biden vows 'swift, severe' costs if Russia annexes Ukraine regions

Authorities there are going door-to-door for four days to collect votes

US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Russia there will be "swift and severe" costs if Moscow uses "sham" referendums to annex more of Ukraine.

"Russia's referenda are a sham -- a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law," Biden said in a statement. "We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia."

The same day polling got under way, UN and Ukrainian officials revealed what they said was more evidence of Russian "war crimes" -- including executions and torture.

It even prompted a reaction from Beijing, Moscow's closest ally since the war began in February.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- in comments made to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the UN General Assembly Friday -- said the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected".

Ukrainian forces said they were clawing back territory from Moscow-backed separatists in the very lands Russia wants to assimilate.

Voting is being held in Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk and Lugansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Authorities there are going door-to-door for four days to collect votes. Polling stations then open Tuesday for residents to cast ballots on the final day.