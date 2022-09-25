Ukraine asks Israel to share intelligence on Iran’s support to Russia - report

'The Israelis gave us some intelligence, but we need much more'

Ukraine asked Israel to share intelligence on Iran providing support to the Russian army, Israeli sources told the media.

American and Ukrainian officials have previously accused Tehran of selling hundreds of drones to Moscow that are being used in its attacks on Ukrainian targets. Last week, Kyiv published photos allegedly confirming that Russia hit Ukrainian positions with repainted Iranian Shahed-136 drones, which gave Moscow a significant advantage in several areas, despite reports about multiple failures.

Senior Israeli officials told Axios that Ukraine is opposing the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal fearing it could lead to the removal of the sanctions against Tehran and will allow it to provide more military support for the Russian army.

They also said that Israel's deputy director general for Euro-Asia Simona Halperin in charge of the Russia and Ukraine files visited Kyiv with the Israeli ambassador on September 7. They reportedly met with Maksym Subkh, Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East, who told Israeli diplomats that Ukraine wants to “establish a dialogue channel” with Israel to share intelligence due to the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Subkh also urged Israel to take a clearer position against the Russian aggression providing military aid to Ukraine either directly or through third parties. He also called on Israel joining international sanctions against Russia.

An unnamed Ukrainian official told Axios that Subkh met Halperin and asked for the intelligence reports on the Iranian drones and other possible involvement in the Ukraine war.

"The Israelis gave us some intelligence, but we need much more," the official was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the lack of aid from Israel during the war with Russia, saying he was “shocked” that the Jewish state gave Kyiv “nothing.”