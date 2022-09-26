Ukraine to receive Slovenian tanks upgraded with Israeli technology

The tanks were built in the 1960s by the Soviet Union

Israeli technology is set to play a significant role in Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion for the first time with the arrival of 28 M-55S tanks from Slovenia which include an upgrade from Elbit Systems, a international defense company based in Israel.

Slovenia announced it would transfer the tanks to Ukraine as part of an arms swap with Germany earlier this week. These vehicles were built in the 1960s by the Soviet Union and were refined in the 1990s by Elbit.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Slovenia would send the tanks to Ukraine and in return would receive 40 German military trucks.

Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began late February, Israel's Defense Ministry blocked the country's military industries from selling heavy weapons to Ukraine to avoid alienating Russia, which could pose a threat to Israel's security in the Middle East.

Uzi Rubin, former director of the Israel Defense Ministry's Missile Defense Organization, said that foreign countries that buy Israeli defense systems and armaments are required to obtain permission from the Israeli Defense Ministry before selling or transferring to third parties the equipment purchased in Israel. If it turns out that Slovenia is in fact violating this agreement experts say that Israel can go to the international court.

Last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview to a French TV channel criticized Israel for the lack of military support for his country, saying that he was “shocked” that Israel gave Ukraine “nothing.”