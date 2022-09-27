Heavy fighting as annexation vote in Ukraine enters final day

Kyiv dismissed the ballots as a 'sham,' vowing not to recognize the results

Ukrainian and Russian forces were locked in heavy fighting in different parts of Ukraine on Tuesday as Russian-organized referendums in four regions Moscow hopes to annex drew to a close.

Kyiv and its allies dismissed the ballots as a "sham" and vowed not to recognize the results.

Ukrainian authorities told residents of the Russian-occupied regions that they would face criminal punishment if they cast ballots and advised them to leave.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Donetsk region in the east remained his country's -- and Russia's -- top strategic priority, with fighting engulfing several towns as Russian troops try to advance to the south and west.

There were also clashes in Kharkiv region in the northeast -- focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive this month. And Ukrainian forces pressed on with a campaign to put out of action four bridges and other river crossings to disrupt supply lines to Russian forces in the south.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces southern command said on Tuesday that its counter offensive in Kherson had resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three anti-aircraft installations and 14 armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who began mobilizing more troops for the war last week, said he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect territory in a clear threat to Ukraine to halt its attempts to reclaim the regions.