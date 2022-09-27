Russia says majority of occupied Ukraine vote for annexation

Votes were held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which make up about 15% of Ukraine’s territory

Russian media reported Tuesday that early results of the referenda held in Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine show that at least 96 percent of eligible voters favor annexation.

The results were announced after nearly 15 percent of ballots were counted, according to RIA Novosti news agency. Both Ukraine and its Western allies denounced the referendums that took place over the last five days as a “sham.”

The voting was organized in four occupied regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which make up about 15 percent of the country’s territory. Pro-Moscow officials carried ballot boxes from house to house, often accompanied by armed men.

According to RIA Novosti, the initial counts showed overwhelming support for “joining Russia'' ranging from 96.97 percent in the Kherson region, based on 14 percent of votes counted, to 98.19 percent in Zaporizhzhia, based on 18 percent of the count. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics were just under 98 percent, with 14 percent and 13 percent respectively of votes counted.

Moscow said that voting was also being held in Russia because thousands of residents of the areas that are controlled by Russian forces fled after President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"It's already clear that the vast majority of people supported the issue of secession from Ukraine and joining Russia," Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Russian-held Kherson region said on social media.

Kyiv said the votes would not have any impact on its military goals, seven months into Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"The main thing is that these actions, this decision by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, will not have any influence on the politics, diplomacy and actions of Ukraine on the battlefield," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

On the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, polling stations were opened to people displaced by fighting including from Luhansk and Donetsk, which have been controlled by Moscow-backed separatists for years.