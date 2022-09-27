Israel treats Ukrainian amputees wounded in fighting

Some 20 patients will receive prosthesis, surgery in Israel after being wounded in fighting

Israel is treating Ukrainians wounded in fighting with Russia, according to the Health Ministry Tuesday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Shira Solomon said that the first patients arrived at Sheba Medical Center, in central Israel's Ramat Gan, at the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year that began on Sunday. More patients are scheduled to arrive to other hospitals in Israel.

The patients, around 20 amputees, will be rehabilitated following their life-altering trauma, including prosthesis and additional surgeries as needed.

Solomon said the project is being organized alongside the Foreign Ministry.