Russia claims win in ‘referendums’ in occupied Ukraine’s regions

Israel and the West said won’t recognize the voting results

Kremlin-installed authorities in four Ukrainian regions under Russian control Tuesday night claimed victory in annexation votes, drawing global outrage.

Pro-Russian authorities in Zaporizhzhia said 93.11 percent of voters backed joining Russia, according to preliminary results on Tuesday evening. In Kherson, another Moscow-occupied region in southern Ukraine, officials said more than 87.05 percent of electors supported the move after all the ballots were counted.

In the eastern Luhansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, local authorities said more than 98.42 percent voted in favor of annexation. Officials in the Moscow-held Donetsk region claimed victory as well, with the local poll body saying 99.23 percent of the vote was for annexation.

"Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place... is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier during a televised meeting with officials.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the votes would have "radical" legal implications and that the so-called referendums "will also have consequences for security", referring to Moscow's threats to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it won’t recognize them as the country respects Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also vowed the West would never recognize Russian annexations, threatening Moscow with "additional swift and severe costs" for its "diabolical scheme."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would defend its citizens in Moscow-held regions and rejected the referendums as a "farce." He added the votes mean Kyiv will not negotiate with Moscow.

Russian forces this month have suffered serious setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, which observers say pushed Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow's authority there.

The president said Russia would use all available means to defend its territory, implying that after annexation, Moscow could deploy nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to retake the territory.