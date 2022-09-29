'Tomorrow... a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia'

Moscow will formally annex four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday, the Russian presidency said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after annexation "referendums" in the regions partly controlled by Moscow: Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

"Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00, a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin will make a speech at this event.

"This should happen within a week," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, told the RIA state news agency

"The main thing has already happened – the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let’s say: the locomotive has already started and it’s unlikely to be stopped."

To annex the territories, which represent about 15 percent of Ukraine, some sort of treaty will need to be struck and ratified by the Russian parliament, which is controlled by Putin allies. The areas will then be seen as part of Russia and its nuclear umbrella will extend to them.

Residents who escaped to Ukrainian-held areas in recent days have told of people being forced to mark ballots in the street by roving officials at gunpoint. Footage filmed during the exercise showed Russian-installed officials taking ballot boxes from house to house with armed men in tow.

On Wednesday, the United States said that it would "never" recognize Russian attempts to annex parts of Ukraine and is preparing new economic sanctions on Moscow.

"We will never recognize these illegal and illegitimate attempts at annexation," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters after Moscow said that Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine had voted to join Russia.

"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional economic costs on Russia and individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia."

This comes a day after Israel made a similar statement that it would not recognize the results of Russian referendums held in occupied Ukrainian regions.