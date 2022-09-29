Putin recognizes Ukrainian regions ahead of annexation

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions recognized as independent, following Luhansk, Donetsk regions in February

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree early Friday recognizing the independence of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine ahead of their planned annexation as part of Russia.

Officials earlier announced a ceremony will be held Friday afternoon to incorporate these areas, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine that were recognized in February.

All four regions held referendums earlier in the week to join the Russian Federation, although these votes have been blasted as a "sham."

Annexation comes after significant gains earlier this month by Ukrainian forces in pushing back the Russian invasion, which began in February.

Russia has forbidden mentioning the conflict as a "war"; however, the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive prompted Putin to call up 300,000 reservists to boost his troops on the ground.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country as a result of the mobilization.